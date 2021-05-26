A dive into the fate of FB, Twitter, WhatsApp as new IT rules deadline ends

Incidents of inter-community riots and chaos due to a social media message, forwarded several times, have become a big headache for the government and local law enforcement agencies. The incidents have caused a huge loss of life and property and tarnished the image of the administration. Therefore, to stop the spread of such malicious content, the Indian government believes that it’s important to find the genesis of the message.



Hence, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, published on February 25, social media platforms were asked to actively monitor the content on their platform, among other things.

The deadline to comply with these IT rules was 25th of May.



So far, only — the homegrown version of Twitter, has accepted the guidelines. Meanwhile, has indicated that it'll comply with the IT rules, WhatsApp has filed a legal challenge against the Indian government.

