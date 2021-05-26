No financial data lost in leak, says Dominos about incident in March

Pizza chain Dominos has said that its parent company Jubilant Foodworks experienced an information security incident in March, clarifying about the of 180 million order details it had suffered.

Dominos denied that the financial details of customers was leaked.

“Domino’s, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords etc and therefore, no such information was compromised,” the company said in an email. It has hired an external agency to assess the impact of the

The 13 terabytes of data leaked had phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, including 1 million credit card details, according to Twitter posts by Alon Gal, the Israel-based co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock. The data was up for sale for $550,000 on the dark web, he said.

According to an IBM survey, the average cost of a data breach in India touched Rs 14 crore in 2020, an increase of 9.4 per cent from last year, as the average time to contain a data breach increased from 77 to 83 days a year. The top three root causes of data breach are malicious attacks, system glitches, and human error in the country, added the report.

Facebook and LinkedIn reported earlier this month data leaks of millions of users, including that of Indians. The two said the information was not hacked from their systems, but was scraped with an application to extract information from a website. such as MobiKwik, Unacademy and BigBasket have also faced data breaches in the past.