No financial data lost in leak, says Dominos about incident in March

-
ALSO READ
Jubilant FoodWorks gains 8% on strong sales recovery in December quarter
Jubilant Foods hits 52-week high as analysts applaud Fides Food deal
Cardholders' data leaked on Dark Web: What it means and how it affects you
After strong Q3 show, Jubilant FoodWorks is back in expansion mode
Jubilant Foodworks doubles its QSR target market with Popeyes tie-up
-
Pizza chain Dominos has said that its parent company Jubilant Foodworks experienced an information security incident in March, clarifying about the data leak of 180 million order details it had suffered.
Dominos denied that the financial details of customers was leaked.
“Domino’s, as a policy, does not store financial details of users such as complete credit card number, CVV, passwords etc and therefore, no such information was compromised,” the company said in an email. It has hired an external agency to assess the impact of the data leak.
The 13 terabytes of data leaked had phone numbers, emails, addresses, payment details, including 1 million credit card details, according to Twitter posts by Alon Gal, the Israel-based co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock. The data was up for sale for $550,000 on the dark web, he said.
According to an IBM survey, the average cost of a data breach in India touched Rs 14 crore in 2020, an increase of 9.4 per cent from last year, as the average time to contain a data breach increased from 77 to 83 days a year. The top three root causes of data breach are malicious attacks, system glitches, and human error in the country, added the report.
Facebook and LinkedIn reported earlier this month data leaks of millions of users, including that of Indians. The two companies said the information was not hacked from their systems, but was scraped with an application to extract information from a website. Companies such as MobiKwik, Unacademy and BigBasket have also faced data breaches in the past.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU