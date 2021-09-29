Does Kubota deal mean end of road for Nanda family at Escorts?

-
ALSO READ
TMS, Ep 9: Escorts saga, Punit Goenka, emergency-use authorisation
Volume outlook to support gains for Escorts stock, infra push is crucial
Tractor sales set to hit speed bumps as pandemic reaches the hinterland
Tractor sales to rebound in the coming months after the fall in August
After underperforming broader mkt, Escorts zooms back onto investors' radar
-
Japanese agriculture and heavy equipment company Kubota Corporation is reportedly in talks with the promoters of Indian tractor manufacturer Escorts to increase its holding and ultimately become the controlling shareholder.
Kubota currently holds a 9.1% stake in Escorts which it acquired last year through a preferential allotment. Kubota's interest in Escorts also come after their joint venture started production of tractors last year.
The Japanese company is looking to double down on the world's largest tractor market just as demand is starting to pick up after Covid-19-induced lockdowns.
Escorts generated a profit of Rs 872 crore in FY21 on a revenue of just over Rs 7,000 crore. It operates nine factories to manufacture equipment across three sectors and boasts an employee base of more than 11,000.
The family of chairman and managing director Nikhil Nanda owned almost 37% of Escorts at the end of June. This stake is currently valued at Rs 7,500 crore.
Reports suggest that Kubota may initially acquire a 15% stake from the Nanda family before buying them out entirely. Escorts has termed these reports market speculation.
Interestingly, Escorts was the target of a failed hostile takeover attempt in the 1980s, when London-based Swraj Paul tried to acquire it. Escorts, at the time, was the manufacturer of the Rajdoot brand of motorcycles.
Haryana-based Escorts is India's fourth-largest tractor manufacturer. In FY21, it had a market share of 11.3% -- behind Sonalika, TAFE and the Mahindra Group. Escorts also manufactures construction equipment and railway equipment.
If the Kubota deal goes ahead, it would mean the end of a 77-year association between the Nanda family and Escorts.
The Nanda family has been associated with Escorts since its founding in 1944 by Nikhil Nanda's grandfather Har Prasad Nanda. Over the course of the company's history, Escorts has collaborated with Ford, Yamaha, JCB, Tadano and finally Kubota.
Can Kubota establish itself as a major force in the booming Indian tractor market? We have to see how its deal with the Nanda family unfolds.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU