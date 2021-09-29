LIC invites applications to appoint chief financial officer ahead of IPO

State-owned (LIC) has invited applications from prospective candidates for the position of a chief financial officer ahead of its market debut.

The candidate selected for the post will have three-year period as the CFO and will have an annual cost to company of Rs 75 lakh (negotiable).

This is perhaps the first instance of lateral hiring for the state-owned insurer. The Union government plans to list LIC on the bourses by the end of this fiscal year.