JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Godrej Industries raises Rs 750 crore through non-convertible debentures
Business Standard

LIC invites applications to appoint chief financial officer ahead of IPO

The Union government plans to list LIC on the bourses by the end of this fiscal year

Topics
Life Insurance Corporation

BS Reporter 

LIC. (Photo: Bloomberg)
LIC. (Photo: Bloomberg)

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has invited applications from prospective candidates for the position of a chief financial officer ahead of its market debut.

The candidate selected for the post will have three-year period as the CFO and will have an annual cost to company of Rs 75 lakh (negotiable).

This is perhaps the first instance of lateral hiring for the state-owned insurer. The Union government plans to list LIC on the bourses by the end of this fiscal year.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 29 2021. 00:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.