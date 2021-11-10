From fashion to food, behind the scenes of India's direct-to-consumer rush

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
Jubilant FoodWorks rallies 25% in three weeks; hits new high on BSE
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
TMS, Ep 39: GST on cryptos, D2C rush, investing in IPOs, and ELSS schemes
Sick of dal-roti? Opt for delivery options that bring the restaurant home
-
With customers increasingly becoming more conscious about their preferences, they are demanding the same from their brands too. Gone are the days when you had to settle for a face wash or body scrub from one of the few available brands. Today, we have mCaffeine, a personal care direct-to-consumer, or D2C, brand that makes caffeine-based products, which it claims are vegan and hence more natural than the existing products in the market. Similarly, men's grooming has evolved as a niche market in itself. So we have Bombay Shaving Company offering solutions to men's grooming needs, such as shaving foams and razors, hair styling wax and even charcoal facial kits. There are other brands like Ustraa and Beardo in the same segment which are also making a deep cut. So, let us look at the difference between the D2C and traditional retailers. A traditional retailer would manufacture the product, sell it to a wholesaler, who would then have to rope in a distributor, and finally get their products at a retail store from where the consumer would buy it. HOW D2C PLAYERS WORK
- Make, market, sell and ship their products themselves, without middlemen
- Sell their products through their websites
- Use social media platforms to maintain consumer connect
The D2C brands use social media to maintain lasting connection with their consumers. There is a direct feedback loop, from where they pick up on conversations happening online and also use social media influencers to create content for Instagram to sell their products. For instance, Bewakoof, which today is a full-stack fashion e-commerce platform, started in 2012 as a brand selling quirky mobile covers and other accessories. The brand has a feature called 'Vote for a design', where some of the company's designs are put out for vote by customers. Only the designs with a certain number of votes go into production; the rest are shelved. Bombay Shaving Company Founded: 2015 Founders: Deepu Panicker, Raunak Munot, Rohit Jaiswal, Shantanu Deshpande Category: Personal care Website: Bombayshavingcompany.com Funding raised: $17.7 Mn Bombay Shaving Company COO Deepak Gupta said this about the things that a D2C brand does differently:
- We don't work with any agencies
- Brand, performance marketing and design teams work together
- Teams demonstrate their agility to make quick changes to marketing campaigns based on feedback
- All marketing is done in-house
- Design team's performance is measured both on aesthetics and click-throughs
- D2C is a data science backed by consumer insights business
- Selling direct to consumer helps get the right data about preferences, price points, etc
- In fashion, supply chains are very fast
- We need data analytics to figure out the items that are moving
- We assess reasons for customers' buying patterns
- D2C fashion supply chains more agile than larger companies
- In large companies, typical lead times for fashion range from 6-12 months
- For D2C brands, the lead times are less than 45 days
Watch Video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU