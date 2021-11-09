Brookfield India REIT operating revenue down 3% in September quarter

India REIT, which listed in February, saw its operating revenue dip 3 per cent sequentially from Rs 219 crore in the first quarter of FY22 to Rs 212 crore in the quarter ended September.

has declared a Rs 180-crore dividend payout for the September quarter, taking its total profit distribution to Rs 390 crore since listing in February.

The Rs 180-crore planned dividend payout is Rs 6 per unit this quarter, with 35 per cent of the distribution tax free for unitholders. This takes the total distribution to Rs 12 per unit since listing.

While income from lease rentals remained stable at Rs 156 crore, growing marginally year-on-year due to lower occupancy, the REIT’s net operating income slid 8 per cent to Rs 163 crore. It claimed to have a strong balance sheet with loan-to-value ratio of 18.7 per cent.

“We delivered a stable performance this quarter, led by robust 99 per cent collections and 85 per cent same-store occupancy. Our portfolio has a well staggered lease expiry profile with the opportunity to capture an attractive mark-to-market spread created through market growth over the past several years,” said Alok Aggarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), Brookprop Management Services Private Limited.