How India Inc's September quarter numbers are likely to pan out

The September quarter earnings season has already kicked in with commodities conglomerate Vedanta posting a 23.5 per cent drop in profit as one of the world’s strictest lockdowns hit production and demand. IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is slated to release its Q2 numbers on Wednesday, October 7, while Wipro and Infosys will release their numbers next week.
So, how will India Inc fare in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2020-21 (Q2FY1), the period which witnessed the easing of Covid-19-induced lockdowns in most countries?
Will the IT and pharma sectors continue their outperformance, which sectors can positively surprise and what are the key things to watch out for in the result announcement and management commentaries by the companies?
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, and Nikhil Kamath, Co Founder and Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha, will answer all these questions in this podcast
