IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta on the airline's performance and the horizon ahead

-
ALSO READ
KLM veteran Pieter Elbers to replace Ronojoy Dutta as IndiGo CEO from Oct 1
Looking at business class for A321XLR, says IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta
IndiGo plans to grow 25% from 2024, keep focus on international routes
Specially-abled child incident a lesson for us, won't appeal order: IndiGo
Salary a thorny issue but we'll review & adjust: IndiGo CEO writes to staff
-
Q: You have been very bullish about the RASK getting higher and higher… that the Indian customers will be willing to pay more for a higher, a better and efficient service. Your RASK is now at historic high. How much more scope is there to improve this further?
Ans:
>Loss reported by the airline was Omicron-driven
>Rise in fuel prices also contributed to the airline’s loss
>But the market is optimist because of the revenue performance
>In April 2022, the airline’s revenue was up 12% compared to pre-Covid
>Only 5-7% of Indian travel by air and the percentage is going to grow
>Companies now realising that it’s efficient to pay for employees/labours’ airfare to avoid lost business etc
>Indians are traveling more than ever, within the country and abroad
>Good customer service and after-travel services are also helping in revenue growth
>Airline’s revenue is strong, but fuel prices are a problem and the mark to market adjustment distorts its numbers
Q: So, (you are indicating) higher competition and higher intensity in the market and multiple players vying for the same share of pie is not likely have any kind of impact.
Ans:
>Industry made a mistake in the past by assessing the revenue growth in terms of volume only
>Airlines can’t lose on every passenger and aim to make it up in volume
>Domestic airlines are now optimistic of a strong revenue up-cycle
Q: You’re looking at 55 to 60% increase in ASKs in FY23. So where will we see… Would we see Indigo ramping up frequencies existing routes or will we see more new stations coming up?
Ans:
>55% growth was estimated over 2022 which had the Covid Omicron-effect
>Compared to pre-Covid, IndiGo’s capacity would be above 15%, and 20% in a year’s time
>IndiGo will continue to look for new stations in domestic market
>The airline is lagging behind in the revenue side on international market
Q: Is there again some thought about getting wide body planes?
Ans:
>Airline to go for wide body planes if gets Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) and banks aligned
>Plans to make a foray into Europe as well as the East with XLRs
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU