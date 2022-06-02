IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta on the airline's performance and the horizon ahead

Q: You have been very bullish about the RASK getting higher and higher… that the Indian customers will be willing to pay more for a higher, a better and efficient service. Your RASK is now at historic high. How much more scope is there to improve this further?

Ans:

>Loss reported by the airline was Omicron-driven

>Rise in fuel prices also contributed to the airline’s loss

>But the market is optimist because of the revenue performance

>In April 2022, the airline’s revenue was up 12% compared to pre-Covid

>Only 5-7% of Indian travel by air and the percentage is going to grow

> now realising that it’s efficient to pay for employees/labours’ airfare to avoid lost business etc

>Indians are traveling more than ever, within the country and abroad

>Good customer service and after-travel services are also helping in revenue growth

>Airline’s revenue is strong, but fuel prices are a problem and the mark to market adjustment distorts its numbers

Q: So, (you are indicating) higher competition and higher intensity in the market and multiple players vying for the same share of pie is not likely have any kind of impact.

Ans:

>Industry made a mistake in the past by assessing the revenue growth in terms of volume only

>Airlines can’t lose on every passenger and aim to make it up in volume

>Domestic airlines are now optimistic of a strong revenue up-cycle

Q: You’re looking at 55 to 60% increase in ASKs in FY23. So where will we see… Would we see Indigo ramping up frequencies existing routes or will we see more new stations coming up?

Ans:

>55% growth was estimated over 2022 which had the Covid Omicron-effect

>Compared to pre-Covid, IndiGo’s capacity would be above 15%, and 20% in a year’s time

>IndiGo will continue to look for new stations in domestic market

>The airline is lagging behind in the revenue side on international market

Q: Is there again some thought about getting wide body planes?

Ans:

>Airline to go for wide body planes if gets Minimum Connecting Time (MCT) and banks aligned

>Plans to make a foray into Europe as well as the East with XLRs