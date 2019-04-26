Podcast: Your last chance to buy a Maruti diesel car is now!

India's largest carmaker India (MSI) has said that it will discontinue sale of diesel in the country from April next year, coinciding with the transition of the automobile industry to stricter BS VI emission norms.

The auto currently gets 23 per cent of its total sales in the domestic market from diesel It sold a total of 4.63 lakh diesel units last fiscal.

Some of the company's models like Vitara Brezza and S-Cross currently come with a diesel engine option only. Others like Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ciaz and Ertiga also have petrol versions in addition to the diesel trims.

MSI has also decided to pull the plug on the diesel version of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry from next year. It would be only available in petrol/CNG version going ahead.



Listen to the podcast for more...