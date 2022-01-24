Thibault Cuny on his India-strategy in an evolving alco-bev market

-
Q1: If you could go through the changes that you have seen in India, and what the learning were and change in strategy that you had to do as a result of that. Ans:
- Premiumisation is Pernod Ricard’s brand differentiator in India’s wine and spirits market
- India is a market where brands need to adapt constantly
- Pernod Ricard focus on value over volume
- Aim to introduce the consumer experience of drinking less and emphasis on quality
And you have a large number of manufacturing plants across the country. So, what is the kind of divide that you have in terms of volumes manufactured in India versus in the place of origin? Ans:
- More than 98% of the products sold in India are made in India
- That makes Pernod Ricard more of an Indian company rather than a French company in India
- Pernod Ricard is massively skewed toward Indian products
- Depending on the brand, more than 90% raw materials are sourced from India
- Manufacturing wine and gin in India is on the agenda
- Manufacturing gin is easier from a production process perspective
- It was done in the past, but had to stop because the timing was probably not right
- India is Pernod Ricard’s third largest operation
- The US and China are ahead of India for Pernod Ricard – Both the markets are large and growing
- By 2030, India will be striving to earn the second position within Pernod Ricard’s global operations
