What are Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta's plans for growth in US & China?

Q1: What are the growth expectations from key brands, like Solosec and albuterol? How’re the pricing pressure and cost pressure affecting your plans in the US market? Ans: >Respiratory products, like albuterol, have become a growth driver for in the US >Generic version of Brovana, another respiratory product, have about 45% share in the category >Rest of the businesses in the US has been stable Q2: What are the major product launches lined up for the US? Ans: >Expect to launch a couple of products in the US, like Spiriva, in the second half of this calendar year or the first quarter of FY23 >Expect to launch pegfilgrastim, Lupin’s first biosimilar in the US, in second half of FY23 >Hope to get the product approved following inspection of its Pune site Q3: Are you planning to shift more production to India to offset growing cost pressures in the US? Ans: >Production of nasal spray products, developed in Somerset, US, moved to India >Production of other first to file (FTF) products in the US, are being transferred to contract manufacturers in the US and India >Exploring ways to improve cost position in products and risk mitigation Q4: The India business is flat sequentially in Q3FY22. What is the outlook?

>India business has grown 12% y-o-y, but sequentially it’s flat

>That’s because last year saw major growth in the respiratory products portfolio

>Launched Molnupiravir in the Covid products portfolio

>In India, more contribution will come from the diagnostic business

Q5: How are your China entry plans shaping up?

>Announced partnership with Fancoo for CNS (Central Nervous System) products

>The products are awaiting approval, followed by the launch in China

>Working on respiratory products (developed for the US) for China, and simultaneously working out the entry strategy

