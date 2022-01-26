Accenture's Piyush Singh on Covid-disruption, India businesses and more

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Metro MD Interview: Mangu Singh on DMRC's twin challenges
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
10Club co-founder Bhavna Suresh on scaling digitally native businesses
Accenture results signal positive cues for Indian IT firms
-
Q1: Nice having you with us. The pandemic has made everybody relook at their businesses. And there have been waves of it.
Each wave has come out with its new challenges. If you could briefly tell me what have you gone through, and also with the existing Omicron wave, what are the challenges that have been thrown in place? Ans:
- Covid waves have prepared most organisations to face uncertainties
- Disruptions are going to be the new normal in supply chain, human capital, reach out to customers and a dynamic consumer preference bucket
- Companies need to pick up customer and workforce trends, and respond dynamically
- India is among the economies Accenture is heavily invested in
- India is one of the largest employer-base for Accenture
- Accenture helps retail and ecommerce players transform their customer reach and interaction. It helps banks use data and analytics to improve business performance
- Focused industries in India: Telecom, banking, chemical, natural resources, energy, auto, retail etc
- Work with organisations with long-standing partnerships
- India is a value-sensitive market – more than price, client organisations track value realisations for the investments
- Investments in India made in the areas of transforming customer interface, transform supply chain and make it more sustainable
- Investments to transform internal enterprise to allow digital collaboration, enabling data-driven decision making and creating a cloud-native infrastructure
- Investors want to see returns on investment quickly because of disruptions
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU