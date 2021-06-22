JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Business Standard

Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now

Experts say these changes could impact business structures used by Flipkart and Amazon in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market

Topics
Amazon India | Flipkart | Online shopping

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Employees at a Flipkart warehouse
Employees at a Flipkart warehouse

The government has proposed tightening of e-commerce rules that could hit Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs' rules, which were released in a government statement, come amid complaints by brick-and-mortar retailers that foreign e-commerce players bypass Indian laws by using complex business structures.

Experts say that these changes could impact business structures used by Flipkart and Amazon in the fast growing Indian e-commerce market. But what are the new proposed norms?

Listen to the podcast to know this and more.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU