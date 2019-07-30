Will Unitech homebuyers get their dream homes? Well, there is a proposal

-
ALSO READ
Buyers of 575,000 stalled units waiting for Amrapali-like verdict: Anarock
SC cancels RERA registration of Amrapali Group; NBCC to take over projects
SC pulls up Amrapali for fund diversion, calls for hearing on May 8
Will sell off Amrapali assets to recover costs, complete projects: SC
The short-lived invincibility of real estate baron Anil Sharma
-
In a ray of hope to over 16,000 harassed homebuyers, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd was willing to take up the stalled housing projects of the cash-strapped real estate major Unitech Ltd.
A bench, comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal appearing for the Centre, that state-owned NBCC Ltd was ready to act as project management consultant for the stalled housing projects of Unitech.
The top law officer said the Centre has proposed a high-powered committee, headed by a former High Court judge, to oversee the construction of the stalled projects and the panel can also have a retired technocrat who would assist it in its functioning.
Listen to the podcast to know more about the NBCC's porposal:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU