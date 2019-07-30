Will Unitech homebuyers get their dream homes? Well, there is a proposal

In a ray of hope to over 16,000 harassed homebuyers, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) Ltd was willing to take up the stalled housing projects of the cash-strapped real estate major Unitech Ltd.

A bench, comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, was informed by Attorney General K K Venugopal appearing for the Centre, that state-owned NBCC Ltd was ready to act as project management consultant for the stalled housing projects of Unitech.

The top law officer said the Centre has proposed a high-powered committee, headed by a former High Court judge, to oversee the construction of the stalled projects and the panel can also have a retired technocrat who would assist it in its functioning.

