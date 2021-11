Zoom's Iravati Damle on how the platform overcame government scepticism

In conversation with Iravati Damle - director for government affairs, India Q1: As the head of government affairs at Zoom, what was work like around the time when the Indian government expressed its worries about the platform? Can you share some numbers for the reduction in usage around that time? What was the plan-of-action for your team to address this challenge?

Ans:

* 100% enterprise platform before the pandemic



* Reoriented target offerings with rising retail use cases* Engaged with MeitY, government departments* All engineering resources refocused to privacy and security* Set up CSO council with security chiefs of global organisations* Launched end-to-end encryption for meetings1. Introduced solutions aimed at retail users2. Allowed users to route through th e data centre of their choice3. Released 400+ security features through the year* In 2021, MeitY announced no govt restriction on the use of Zoom* Around 67 per cent YoY growth in the Asia-Pacific regionAns:1. Live translation and transcription2. Huddle feature for conferences3. Launched 1,000 apps in the app-marketplace4. Whiteboard for collaboration* ‘Stop incoming video’ feature for low-bandwidth environments* ‘Focus mode’ to retain students’ attention during virtual classes* Integration with schools’ learning management systems* Partnership with country’s top management schools* Focus on platform development and not competitionAns:1. Ministry of Rural Development use the platform to connect self-help groups2. Platform suitable for governance since it works well in low-bandwidth areasAns:* A large part of being a public policy professional is about identifying synergies between the government and other stakeholders