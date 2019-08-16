JUST IN
All you should know about Modi's mega military reform in just 3 minutes

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister asserted that time has come to enhance synergy among the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday | Photo: PTI

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that the country will now have a chief of defence staff (CDS) as head of the tri-services, a proposal pending since the Kargil conflict in 1999.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister asserted that time has come to enhance synergy among the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force to deal with security challenges facing India.

First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 13:27 IST

