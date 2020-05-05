Coronavirus morning updates: Is China winning the hunt for vaccine race?

While the hunt for a vaccine to cure the Covid-19 patients is still on, Beijing’s attempt to win the race seems to be working.

According to international media, four Chinese companies have begun testing their vaccine candidates on humans, more than the United States and Britain combined.



At present, about 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start them. But so far there's been little way to predict which vaccine, if any, will work safely, or even to name a front-runner.

