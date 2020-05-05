JUST IN
Coronavirus morning updates: Is China winning the hunt for vaccine race?

According to international media, four Chinese companies have begun testing their vaccine candidates on humans, more than the United States and Britain combined

Medical workers from Beijing walk near a park during a day off as the city of Wuhan slowly loosens up ahead of a lifting of the two month long lockdown in central China's Hubei province. Photo: PTI
While the hunt for a vaccine to cure the Covid-19 patients is still on, Beijing’s attempt to win the race seems to be working.

According to international media, four Chinese companies have begun testing their vaccine candidates on humans, more than the United States and Britain combined.

At present, about 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines, with nearly a dozen in early stages of human trials or poised to start them. But so far there's been little way to predict which vaccine, if any, will work safely, or even to name a front-runner.

First Published: Tue, May 05 2020. 11:00 IST

