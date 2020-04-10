The gods of medicine and healing, and their sought-after power to cure

In the fear and panic created by the spread of Covid-19, one profession that has been thrown into sharp relief is that of health professionals — doctors, nurses, attendants and the like. In mythologies across the world, this profession has been ascribed magical powers and its practitioners have been accorded divine status.

In their present avatar, with doctors going up against a seemingly invincible enemy, often at immense risk to their lives, the myths reveal an interesting relationship between the men of medicine and the rest of humankind. On the one hand, they are a grim ...