Covid-19: Another health disaster, UN's call for leap in funding and more

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, urged countries to find $15bn over the next three months to fund the ACT-Accelerator programme, a global collaboration for a vaccine and treatments

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

A months-long lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus hurt India’s economy, growth numbers show. (Photo: Bloomberg.)
India has set yet another global one-day record for coronavirus infections. The country reported more than 96,000 new cases, while deaths toll also seeing an upward trend, with more than one thousand fatalities being reported every day for the last ten days.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 14:18 IST

