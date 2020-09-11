Maharashtra coronavirus update: Thane reports 1,856 cases, 34 deaths

With the addition of 1,856 cases,



the COVID-19 tally in district of reached 1,40,249, an official said on Friday.

These cases were added on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 3,842 as 32 patients, nine of them in Kalyan, succumbed to the infection on Thursday, the official said.

In the last 10 days, the numberof positive patients in the district has gone up from 1,25,352 to 1,40,249.

The district's recovery rate is now 85.54 per cent and the mortality rate 2.74 per cent.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said there are currently 28,073 patients in the district, where 564 people have died so far due to the infection.

