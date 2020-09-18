Covid-19: Dr Reddy's to distribute Russian vaccine in India. What we know

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the country's sovereign wealth fund, recently signed a pact with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) for clinical trials and distribution of 100 million doses of the fund's vaccine candidate, Sputnik V, in India. The vaccine should soon be available in the country if it gets regulatory go-ahead.



While Dr Reddy's Labs is preparing for clinical trials of Sputnik V, major manufacturers in the country are sceptical about the drug. They feel Sputnik is still a work in progress and needs time to develop.



In fact, Russia's health minister also commented about the vaccine saying one in seven volunteers complained of side effects, including weakness and muscle pain.



Business Standard's Sohini Das outlines the key developments and explains the process of clinical trials.

