Covid-19 updates: India's rising deaths, China's genome data and more

Team of UK scientists, led by an Indian-origin researcher, has found that Covid-19 patients with extremely high levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to deteriorate quickly

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

India added 13,586 in total cases, the highest single-day jump yet, taking its tally to 380,532.

Simultaneously, the death toll has reached 12,573, with 336 new fatalities in a day.

Speaking of states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (1,980), Tamil Nadu (1,075), Andhra Pradesh (297), Uttar Pradesh (218), and Assam (159).

However, with 10,386 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved to 53.8 per cent while the death rate remains unchanged at 3.3 per cent

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 11:40 IST

