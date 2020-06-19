JUST IN
Mathematical models on severity of Covid-19 failed in India: IJMR editorial
Business Standard

Covid-19 crisis: Pilots, crew are opting for leave without pay for now

Sources at both IndiGo and Vistara say that some senior pilots and crew who have elderly parents at home had said that they would like to stay off the roster for now.

Coronavirus | Domestic airlines | Lockdown

Anjuli Bhargava  |  New Delhi 

Fifty-three-year old IndiGo commander Navneet Sarin’s life has been thrown out of gear since May 25 when domestic flights in India resumed after two months of a lockdown. Far from welcoming the move, Sarin is now struggling with a huge dilemma: To fly or to to fly.

The senior pilot has been under pressure from his family not to resume duty. Gurugram, where he lives with his parents (both aged over 75), his wife and two children, is witnessing a steady uptick in coronavirus cases. And his wife feels that he is putting the lives of his family, especially his vulnerable aged ...

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 00:47 IST

