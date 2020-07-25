Covid-19 Updates: MP CM tests positive, Covaxin trial, UK PM to hold probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday said that he has tested positive. Chouhan shared the news on Twitter in the morning.

India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark. India reported 48,916 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 13,36,861, according to the Health Ministry. At least half of India’s population is under various types of lockdowns — full, partial or weekend. States such as Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland are under a complete lockdown; West Bengal has announced a two-day every week, and states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have opted for weekend lockdowns.

A wearable wrist tracker to detect Covid-19 symptoms at an early stage will be available in the market next month with its developer, a IIT Madras incubated start up, raising a funding of Rs 22 crore for the purpose.



Listen to the Podcast for more