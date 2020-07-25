Coronavirus LIVE: India tally at 1,337,022; Uttarakhand, UP impose lockdown
Coronavirus latest news: The total number of coronavirus cases in India is now at 1,337,033. The US now has 4,248,203 cases and Brazil 2,348,200. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) doctor collects swab sample of police personnel for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters
Coronavirus update: India has seen a daily spurt of over 48,500 coronavirus cases. The total count now stands at 1,337,022. At least half of India’s population is under various types of lockdowns — full, partial or weekend. States such as Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland are under a complete lockdown; West Bengal has announced a two-day lockdown every week, and states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have opted for weekend lockdowns.
Tamil Nadu recorded its biggest single-day spike of 6,785 which took its tally to 199,749. Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally has risen to 357,117, with 9,615 fresh cases on Friday.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 288,254 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 15,930,671 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 9,715,983 have recovered, 641,868 have died so far. The US on Friday recorded 77,885 new cases and Brazil 58,249.
