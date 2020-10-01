Covid: Unlock 5, Delhi's 3rd sero survey & govt advisory to firms explained

Major announcements under Unlock 5.0:



Home Ministry allowed states and Union territories to take a call on reopening of schools in a graded manner after October 15

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes can function at 50% capacity after October 15.



Swimming pools used for training sportspersons, B2B exhibitions and entertainments parks also got a green nod with similar date.

However, international travel is still banned, except those allowed by the government.



States are not allowed to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones. States and UTs can approve gatherings beyond 100 persons outside containment zones after October 15



Listen to the Podcast to know more

