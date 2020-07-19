Covid updates: 1 in every 6 cases added in last 24 hours is in India

-
The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours -- the largest single-day increase since the pandemic began, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. India added 38,902 cases in last 24 hours. That means one in every 6 Covid-19 cases added in last 24 hours is in India.
Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,00,937 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,65,714, Delhi at 1,21,582
Around 26,816 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 543 deaths reported yesterday. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will from Monday conduct human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, said a senior doctor of the Delhi hospital. Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS told news ageny ANI, an ethics committee had approved the trials.
With the coronavirus cases crossing two million mark in the world's second-worst hit nation by the pandemic, the Brazilian hospitals are struggling to deal with the influx of Covid-19 patients. Over 45,000 new infections were reported by the health ministry. The real figures, however, are believed to be much higher due to a lack of testing.
