Coronavirus LIVE: Indian records over 37,000 new cases, tally at 1,077,864
Coronavirus latest news: With a massive 1,667 cases in a single day, the count of positive cases reached 24,967 in Bihar.
Health workers wearing PPE kit check the temperature, blood oxygen screening of a child for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building at Adarsh Nagar area of Malad, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: Indian recorded 37,407 new cases on Sunday as the tally went up to 1,077,864, according to Worldometer. The death toll is at 26,828.
With a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, the Union health ministry has asked these states to make renewed efforts to suppress the transmission of the virus and keep the case fatality rate below one per cent. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday confirmed community spread occurring in two coastal villages in the capital city, Thiruvananthapuram.
Coronavirus world update: The global caseload from the deadly illness rose to 14,414,074 as the United States continued to see a surge in the numbers.
