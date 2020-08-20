JUST IN
Covid updates: Biggest one-day spike in India; 29% of Delhi has antibodies

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (306,261), Karnataka (249,000), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434)

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Malaysia detects new Covid-19 strain that's 10 times more infectious

India reported its worst single-day spike of 69k coronavirus cases, taking the total to 2.8 million, according to the Health Ministry. India has left the US and Brazil behind in seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases.Around 53,866 people have died in the country from Covid-19 so far, with 977 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (628,642), Tamil Nadu (349,654), Andhra Pradesh (306,261), Karnataka (249,000), and Uttar Pradesh (162,434).

Meanwhile, Delhi Disaster Management Authority has given its approval for opening of hotels and weekly markets in the national capital. 29% of Delhi has corona antibodies, shows new sero-survey. "A total of 15,000 samples were collected during the second serological survey which was conducted between August 1-7": Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain

Cuba kicks off clinical trials next week of a potential coronavirus vaccine called "Soberana 01" ("Sovereign 01") developed by its state-run Finlay Institute, with results due in February, state-run media said on Wednesday. The potential coronovirus vaccine will be delivered in two injections during the trials that will involve 676 people aged between 19 and 80 years and conclude on Jan. 11.


First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 13:53 IST

