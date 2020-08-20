With record 69,652 cases in a day India's total infection cross 2.8 mn mark

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 2.8 million with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 2,096,664 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, according to the Union data.

The total cases of infections mounted to 2,836,925, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Case fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent.

There are 686,395 active cases of infection in the country which is 24.20 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 milion mark on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of 32,661,252 samples have been tested up to August 19 with 918,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.