With record 69,652 cases in a day India's total infection cross 2.8 mn mark

-
ALSO READ
No matter who develops vaccine, India will have to scale it up: ICMR chief
1,81,90,382 samples tested for coronavirus across India till July 29: ICMR
Coronavirus tests in India cross 10 million; 1,105 labs functioning: ICMR
Covid-19 testing hits record high as over 660,000 tests conducted in 24-hrs
49 NABL-accredited labs to soon be operational for COVID19 tests: ICMR
-
India's Covid-19 caseload went past 2.8 million with a record single-day spike of 69,652 infections, while the recoveries increased to 2,096,664 on Thursday pushing the recovery rate to 73.91 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The total cases of coronavirus infections mounted to 2,836,925, while the death toll climbed to 53,866 with 977 new fatalities being reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Case fatality rate has declined to 1.90 per cent.
There are 686,395 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which is 24.20 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 milion mark on August 7.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of 32,661,252 samples have been tested up to August 19 with 918,470 samples being tested on Wednesday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU