Covid-19 Factoid: India sees highest number of deaths, recoveries in a day

The global confirmed case tally stands at 22.3 million, of which more than 6.4 million, or roughly 28 per cent cases are currently active. 785,969 people have lost their lives in the pandemic till now, with two countries – the US and Brazil – accounting for more than one-third of these deaths.

In India, there are now more than 2.8 million cases, of which 24 per cent, or 676,514 cases, are currently active. Recovery percentage has risen to 73.6 per cent, while the mortality rate is still hovering at around 1.9 per cent.

Here are some data points mapping the outbreak:

1. India records its highest number of deaths in a day

On August 18, India registered 1,092 fatalities in just 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike in deaths reported till now. This is also the third time that daily new deaths crossed 1,000 in August. Maharashtra continues to have the highest number of deaths in the country, at over 20,000. It is followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi.





2. A fresh spike in cases in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh registered over 800 fresh cases in a single day on August 19, recording the highest ever single-day spike in confirmed cases for the state. Before this spike, daily new cases had been well under 600 a day throughout August. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at 16,000 plus, roughly one-third of which are currently active. There have been over 150 deaths in Chhattisgarh due to the virus.



3. Recovery performance continues to improve

India recorded over 60,000 recoveries on August 19, making a fresh record for the highest ever recoveries made in a single day. This is almost three times the number of recoveries made in a day a month ago. Since August 2, every single day has witnessed over 40,000 recoveries, crossing even 50,000 on many instances.



