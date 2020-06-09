Delhi sitting on a time bomb? 550,000 cases by July-end, says Sisodia

First, the good news. Delhi Chief Minister has tested negative for Covid-19, an official said on Tuesday. The 51-year-old chief minister on Sunday complained of sore throat and mild fever, and cancelled all appointments thereafter. Kejriwal did not attend any meetings on Monday. The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well, the official said.



Now for the bad news. Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday estimated that there might be 550,000 Covid-19 cases in the city by July 31. He added that according to central government officials, there has been no instance of community transmission of the virus in Delhi.



But Delhi Health Minister on Tuesday said that the can say that there is a community transmission in the national capital only after the Centre admits it. Community spread is when there are cases in which source (of infection) cannot be ascertained.



He said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half the fresh cases being reported. Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of infection. Jain said the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,007 fresh cases, taking the Covid-19 tally in the city to over 29,000, while the death toll due to the disease mounted to 874.



Listen to the podcast to know more