End of Covid depends on how we behave, not the virus: Prof K Srinath Reddy

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel Long back in the black in Q3, posts PAT of Rs 304 cr; stk up 13%
'India in a sweet spot': UBS India head explains his optimism for 2020
None can do what Maradona did for Argentina in 1986 World Cup: Novy Kapadia
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
Are we at the end or middle of pandemic? Second Covid wave theory explained
-
Why is India caught in this pandemic crisis situation? Why were we underprepared and what went wrong? What is the way forward?
In order to find the answers, Business Standard's Nivedita Mookerji spoke to Professor K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).
Reddy has vast experience in the healthcare sector and earlier headed the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Listen to the podcast for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU