End of Covid depends on how we behave, not the virus: Prof K Srinath Reddy

Reddy has vast experience in the healthcare sector and earlier headed the department of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Listen to the podcast for more

Coronavirus | Oxygen | Corona Remedies

Nivedita Mookerji  |  New Delhi 

Professor K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India
Professor K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India

Why is India caught in this pandemic crisis situation? Why were we underprepared and what went wrong? What is the way forward?

In order to find the answers, Business Standard's Nivedita Mookerji spoke to Professor K Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI).

First Published: Tue, May 04 2021. 15:42 IST

