Five most important stories of the day you should know about

A court has acquitted all 32 accused, including former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, in the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya in December 1992

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

Senior BJP leader LK Advani, one the accused in Babri mosque demolition case, along with his daughter Pratibha Advani (L) and son Jayant Advani (C) after the verdict by the special CBI court, outside his residence in New Delhi
All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted by a special CBI court which said there was no conclusive proof against them. Delivering the much-awaited verdict in the 28-year-old case, CBI judge S K Yadav did not accept newspapers and video cassettes as evidence.

Listen to the Podcast to quickly take a look at five big stories of the day

First Published: Wed, September 30 2020. 18:18 IST

