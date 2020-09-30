NCR Planning Board released Rs 12,441 cr loan for projects till Sep 27: HUA

-
ALSO READ
Almost 75% complaints from National Capital Region in 2 years: UP RERA
Need to take relook at urban planning in Covid-19 era: Housing Secy
SC tells Centre to clarify stand on movement restrictions in NCR
Centre reviews progress of flagship programmes in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
In pictures: India's first regional rapid transit system train
-
The National Capital Region Planning Board has released a loan amount of Rs 12,441 crore for various infrastructure development projects till September 27, the housing and urban affairs ministry said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the ministry said, the Board has provided financial assistance to 360 infrastructure development projects so far with an estimated cost of Rs 31,464 crore, out of which, Rs 15,105 crore has been sanctioned as loan.
"During a meeting held on September 28, six projects were sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 389.22 crore..." the statement stated.
The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) borrows from market and avails loans from multilateral and bilateral agencies. It extends loan assistance to NCR participating states and their parastatal agencies on very cheap interest rates for harmonised infrastructure development, it said.
The ministry said the NCRPB has the mandate to prepare a regional plan for the development of the National Capital Region.
It also has the mandate for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of such plans, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU