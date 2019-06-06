JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Here's how PM Modi is planning to fix India's job, growth problems

A 5-member panel has been constituted on investment and growth and Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

union cabinet
PM Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and others during the first cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister’s Office, in South Block, New Delhi | PTI

With the spectre of slowdown haunting the economy and rising unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday constituted two new Cabinet committees under his chairmanship to spur economic growth and investmentb and employment.

The five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways and of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Another 10-member Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development has been formed as well. Listen to this podcast for more.
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 11:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU