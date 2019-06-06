Here's how PM Modi is planning to fix India's job, growth problems

-
With the spectre of slowdown haunting the economy and rising unemployment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday constituted two new Cabinet committees under his chairmanship to spur economic growth and investmentb and employment.
The five-member Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways and of MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
Another 10-member Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development has been formed as well. Listen to this podcast for more.
