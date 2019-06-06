Top events today: RBI monetary policy, Nokia's new phone launch, and more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today.

RBI policy

The Reserve Bank may go for an unconventional 0.35 per cent cut in its key lending rate at the forthcoming review on Thursday as inflation is within its comfort range. It can be noted that since Governor Shaktikanta Das has assumed office, the central bank has cut its key rates by a cumulative 0.50 per cent as inflation ebbed.

Trade meet

Issues like promotion of exports and reduction in imports would figure during a meeting of senior government officials, industry representatives and exporters on June 6. Commerce and Industry Minister will chair the joint meeting of the Board of Trade and the Council of Trade Development and Promotion.

Defamation case against Kejriwal, Sisodia

Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta had filed a defamation complaint in a court here against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia for allegedly "maligning" his image by accusing him of attempting to kill the AAP chief. The case will come up for hearing before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on June 6. In the complaint, Gupta, who is the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, has sought Rs 1 crore as compensation from Kejriwal and Sisodia, besides litigation costs.

Cricket World Cup: Australia vs West Indies

Defending champion Australia and West Indies will lock horns in a ICC Men's Cricket World Cup battle on June 6 at the Tent Bridge in Nottingham. West Indies captain Jason Holder on Wednesday said that he is "very, very hopeful" of star all-rounder Andre Russell getting fit in time for their World Cup game against Australia.

Google Stadia

Google is set to hold a special presentation for its cloud-based Stadia game streaming service on June 6. This could include price reveal and other information such as game titles.

Nokia new phone

Finnish company Nokia is set to launch Nokia 6.2 aka X71 in India on June 6. The teaser from the company on Saturday claimed the launch event would be in India as well as in Italy. A tweet by Twitter account Nokia Anew suggests that the Nokia 6.2 will launch with a price similar to the Nokia 6.1.