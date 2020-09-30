ICMR's second national sero-survey results: Here are the key findings

Sero-surveys are conducted by taking blood samples and checking for a specific class of antibodies called IgG that appear within two weeks of an infection. The survey found a significant increase in prevalence among adults at 7.1%, up from 0.7% till May in the first zero survey, roughly a 10-fold jump in numbers.

The council through this survey said that that a considerable population is still susceptible to Covid-19. Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava said 6.6 per cent of the 29,082 people, aged 10 and above, surveyed from August 17 to September 22 showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19 and 7.1 per cent of the adult population, aged 18 and above, also showed evidence of past exposure to it.

