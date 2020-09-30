Coronavirus LIVE: India cases surge past 6.2 mn; death toll nears 100,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: 3,714 new cases take Delhi tally to over 256,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Manish Sisodia, hospitalised with Covid, also has dengue
-
Coronavirus update: A day after recording the lowest single-day rise since September, India on Tuesday registered 80,500 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally past the 6.2-million mark. With 1,178 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s death toll reached 97,529. According to ICMR's second sero-survey findings, one in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by August, showing that a considerable population in India is still susceptible to coronavirus. Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for coronavirus. The Centre is expected to announced Unlock 5.0 guidelines today.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The Union Health Ministry has said it does not agree with the Rs 80,000 crore figure cited by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, for buying and distributing the vaccine in the country. The Ministry also claimed that it has sufficient funds for the vaccine.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 33,832,531. While 25,135,889 have recovered, 1,011,960 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,405,966 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,223,519 cases, Brazil (4,780,317) and Russia (1,167,805).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU