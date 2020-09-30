Coronavirus LIVE: India cases surge past 6.2 mn; death toll nears 100,000

update: A day after recording the lowest single-day rise since September, India on Tuesday registered 80,500 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally past the 6.2-million mark. With 1,178 fatalities in 24 hours, the country’s death toll reached 97,529. According to ICMR's second sero-survey findings, one in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by August, showing that a considerable population in India is still susceptible to Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for The Centre is expected to announced Unlock 5.0 guidelines today.

update: The Union has said it does not agree with the Rs 80,000 crore figure cited by Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, for buying and distributing the vaccine in the country. The Ministry also claimed that it has sufficient funds for the vaccine.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 33,832,531. While 25,135,889 have recovered, 1,011,960 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,405,966 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,223,519 cases, Brazil (4,780,317) and Russia (1,167,805).

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates