India generated 33k tonnes Covid waste, vaccine drive from Jan 16 and more

India reported a net reduction of 855 on Sunday to take its count of active cases to 223,335, which is 78.06 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. And with 201 new fatalities, its Covid-19 death toll reached 150,999, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.

India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday. The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Covid-19 situation and vaccine preparedness.

India generated around 33,000 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste in the last seven months, with Maharashtra contributing the maximum (3,587 tonnes) to it, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.Over 5,500 tonnes of Covid-19 waste was generated across the country in October -- the maximum for a month so far.

