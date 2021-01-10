Pakistan's Covid-19 tally crosses 500,000 as 2,899 new cases emerge

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Europe steps up efforts to contain pandemic
India past the Covid peak, pandemic could run its course by Feb: Govt panel
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Tonnes of waste generated battling the pandemic
Germany reports new daily record in Covid-19 cases as infection spreads
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Air pollution can make the pandemic worse
-
With the Covid-19 situation worsening in Pakistan, the number of coronavirus infections in Pakistan has crossed the grim milestone of 500,000 cases on Sunday as 2,899 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.
Citing data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), Geo News reported that the pace of the pandemic has quickened up with over 20,000 cases recorded in just nine days since the start of 2021. The total cases stand at 502,416.
The Pakistani media outlet further reported that most number of cases was recorded in Sindh with 1,505 new infections, followed by 798 cases in Punjab, 397 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 150 in Islamabad.
At least 46 people died across the country on Saturday, raising the national Covid-19 death toll to 10,644. With 18 people succumbing to the virus, Punjab saw the most deaths while Sindh was second with 14, the NCOC reported further.
There are 34,803 active cases in the country, out of which at least 2,278 patients are under critical care.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU