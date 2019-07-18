JUST IN
Kulbhushan case: ICJ verdict a win, but diplomacy may be India's best bet

Forty-nine-year-old Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kulbhushan Jadhav
Kulbhushan Jadhav's friends offer special prayers, ahead of ICJ verdict, in Mumbai on Wednesday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

In a reprieve for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan to make an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and death sentence of Jadhav and to also grant consular access.

Here's what the ICJ said in its verdict and what it means:

