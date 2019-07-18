Kulbhushan case: ICJ verdict a win, but diplomacy may be India's best bet

In a reprieve for Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday ordered Pakistan to make an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and death sentence of Jadhav and to also grant consular access.

Forty-nine-year-old Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

Here's what the ICJ said in its verdict and what it means: