Saravana Bhavan founder P Rajagopal dies after suffering heart attack

P Rajagopal, owner of South Indian food chain Sarvana Bhawan, died on Thursday morning at 10:39 am after suffering a heart attack. The 72-year old was shifted to a private hospital earlier this week after his health condition deteriorated.

Rajagopal had surrendered in Madras High Court on July 9 to serve his life imprisonment for the kidnap and murder of a man named Prince Shanthakumar, husband of a lady named Jeevajothi whom Rajagopal wanted to marry as his third wife. The motive for the killing was to marry Shantakumar's wife Jeevajothi, who was the daughter of a former employee -- an assistant manager -- in his hotel.

Rajgopal had been put on a ventilator after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday night.

He was given permission to be shifted to a private hospital by the Madras High Court following a plea moved by P Rajagopal’s son P Saravanan.

In a habeas corpus petition, it was stated that his condition worsened after he was admitted to Stanley Medical College Hospital following his surrender.

The founder of popular South Indian food chain had surrendered along with another accused before a sessions court here on July 9 to serve life term in a murder case, hours after the Supreme Court had rejected his plea seeking more time.

Rajagopal, who had moved the apex court citing health reasons, was brought to the premises of the trial court in an ambulance and sent to jail. However, he was taken to Stanley hospital for check-up and admitted to the "convict ward" as per the doctors' advice.

Alleging that the doctors at the government hospital changed the medicines taken by his father, the petitioner said, because of it his condition started deteriorating and on July 13 he suffered a cardiac arrest. Rajagopal was a chronic diabetic patient with Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus. He required insulin injection four times a day and also a very strict diet control, said the petition.

Some of the medical tests which were suggested by the doctors could not be done at Stanley due to inadequate facilities, he claimed. A representation was made to the authorities to shift him to any private hospital for better treatment, he said praying for a direction from the court for the relief.