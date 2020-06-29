JUST IN
Poll says Tokyo citizens against Olympics in 2021; India adds 20k new cases

a poll published on Monday suggests half of Tokyo residents don't think the postponed 2020 Olympics should be held next year

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 testing at a govt school in, New Delhi on Sunday.
India has reported 19,459 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s total official to 5.5 lakh, which is more than half a million.

India's death toll has reached 16,475, with 380 fatalities in a day. India is now the fourth-most-affected country by total coronavirus cases, and eighth by death toll.

Now, speaking of states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Maharashtra (3,007), Tamil Nadu (2,443), Karnataka (1,031), Telangana (735), Andhra Pradesh (516).

However, the only good news for now is, with 12,010 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved marginally to 58.7% while death rate remains unchanged at 3%.

Globally, over 10 million people have tested positive of the virus, while more than half a million people succumbed due to pandemic.

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 11:33 IST

