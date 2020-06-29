JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of coronavirus as on June 28: Sudhakar K
Business Standard

Coronavirus daily updates: 245 more Covid-19 cases found in Odisha

Odisha has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Topics
Coronavirus | Odisha

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus daily updates: 245 more Covid-19 cases found in Odisha

Odisha has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the Odisha Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,859. This includes 4,743 recoveries, 2086 active case and 21 deaths.

India coronavirus count has touched 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU