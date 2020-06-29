Coronavirus daily updates: 245 more Covid-19 cases found in Odisha

has reported 245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As per the latest data released by the Health Department, the total number of cases in the state stands at 6,859. This includes 4,743 recoveries, 2086 active case and 21 deaths.

India count has touched 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

