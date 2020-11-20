Serum's Covid vaccine deadline, high-level teams sent to 4 states, & more

-
After 47 straight days of net reduction, India on Friday reported an addition of 491 cases to its number of active cases, taking the count to 4,43,794. Overall, the country added more than 45,000 cases to push its tally past the 9-million mark. Let's not forget, backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 23 days.
National capital Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of infections, reported an increase of 7,546 cases and 98 more deaths in 24 hours. Its tally now stands at 510,630, and death toll at 8,041.
The government has advised states to increase testing levels to track patients who may have been undetected or missed out. States have also been advised to go for an aggressive and widespread method of testing to identify these undetected cases.
