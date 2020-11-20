Covid-19 Factoid: India's cases cross 9 mn but daily spike is dropping

The global count of cases has now crossed 57 million, of which over 16 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.36 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 443,794 cases are active. Recovery rate is now over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 132,162.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. Daily new cases exceed recoveries for first time in 48 days

India recorded 45,882 new cases and 44,807 recoveries on November 19. This is the first time in the last 48 days when the daily new cases exceeded the recorded recoveries. India has been recording more recoveries as compared to new cases additions since October 4.





2. India’s reported cases count cross 9 million

India is the second most-hit country in the world after the US. The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9 million but the daily spike in new cases is witnessing a drop. India was adding over 60,000 new cases daily on an average in the previous month. In the current month, India has been adding around 40,000 daily new cases daily on an average.



3. Delhi continues to witness the surge in daily new cases

The capital state of India has been witnessing a sudden surge in new cases. On an average Delhi has been adding over 6,300 new cases daily in the current month till now as compared to around 3,500 daily cases in the previous month.



