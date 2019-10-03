Single-use plastic: The world may be drowning in it but can we ban it?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently underlined his government’s intention to move away from single-use plastics in the coming years. While addressing the 14th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in September, he exhorted the delegates to initiate a global ban on single-use

This led to speculation and worries that the government may announce a ban on single-use on October 2, 2019 but India did not go ahead with such a ban.

What exactly is single-use Why doesn’t the government simply go ahead and ban it?

What are the alternatives to using single-use plastic? Business Standard’s Senior Associate Editor, Jyoti Mukul answers some of these questions in this podcast with host, Ankur Bhardwaj. Tune in for more: