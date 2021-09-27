Tata Power CEO Praveer Sinha on India's transition to renewable energy

has thrown up key challenges for and there is an urgent need for them to limit their coal-based production and increasingly move to non-carbon generation. And as the power sector moves to renewables, there is bound to be some disruption. In this exclusive interview, Jyoti Mukul spoke to CEO Praveer Sinha on how his company is addressing the concerns around carbon emissions, what are the challenges being faced, and the need for flexibility in the power market. Edited excerpts:

On climate change, the need for to move to non-carbon generation and what is doing…

Need to address issues immediately

Can't postpone them to 2040-2050

Cyclones and erratic monsoons some challenges seen in India

Heating and cooling by homes, offices and industry the biggest drivers

Power generation contributes 20% to emissions, mobility 30%

Power sector should move away from carbon-based generation

Solutions: Hydropower, solar, hydrogen, biomass, biogas

Tata Power's present non-carbon generation 30%

Plan to raise it to 60% by 2025, and 70% by 2030

may achieve net-zero carbon target before 2040

Power purchase agreements for coal plants may be over by 2041

New investment in non-carbon generation, technologies like solar

No fresh investment in greenfield or brownfield coal plants

EV charging facility across India to support city, inter-city mobility

Started work on them along 3,600-km stretch from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

We'll play key role in providing abundant clean energy to consumers

On issues facing the and challenges ahead…

Coal mines get flooded during monsoon

Transportation by train a challenge in monsoon and winter fog

Power companies under pressure due non-payment of dues by discoms

During Covid-19 period, many consumers could not pay power dues

Some disruption likely as power sector moves to renewables

Work to be done on battery storage, hydrogen and mechanical storages

Making this renewable power firm will be a challenge

On the option of selling power via spot market exchanges