NDRF deploys 18 teams in AP, Odisha in view of impending cyclone

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: PM announces Rs 1,000-cr relief package for Gujarat
-
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun deploying a total of 18 teams in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in view of a cyclonic storm forming over the Bay of Bengal.
NDRF director general S N Pradhan tweeted that the teams -- 13 in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh -- will be in place by Saturday night.
The NDRF teams in Odisha will be deployed in Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh and Malkangiri districts.
In Andhra Pradesh, the teams will be deployed in Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Yanam and Vizianagaram.
An NDRF team usually has a strength of 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid to rescue affected people and to launch relief operations.
According to a senior Odisha government official, seven districts of the state -- Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal -- have been put on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the formation of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.
The cyclone, according to the IMD prediction, may subsequently move towards the southern part of Odisha and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
The IMD had earlier said a deep depression that lay over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal has moved westwards at a speed of 14 kmph.
At 8.30 am on Saturday, it was centred around 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
"It (the weather system) is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, around Kalingapatnam, by evening of September 26," the agency noted.
IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the wind speed of the weather system will vary between 75 kmph and 85 kmph, gusting up to 95 kmph.
For September 27, the IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in Odisha and Telangana and torrential rainfall at isolated places in coastal West Bengal.
#NDRF mobilises teams in view of the #Cyclone warning issued by #IMD for Odisha and Andhra Pradesh— PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) September 25, 2021
16 teams from 3rd Battalion NDRF have been deployed in different districts of #Odisha#CycloneGulab #CycloneAlert @03NDRF pic.twitter.com/SqQwkGYU5v
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU